Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider's stock.

Atlantic American Stock Down 4.6 %

AAME stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,553. Atlantic American has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $46.75 million during the quarter.

Atlantic American Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Atlantic American

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.64%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.06% of Atlantic American as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

