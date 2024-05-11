ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Raised to C$50.50 at BMO Capital Markets

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$50.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on ATCO from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$45.58.

Shares of ACO.X traded up C$0.54 on Friday, reaching C$40.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,197. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.41. ATCO has a twelve month low of C$32.90 and a twelve month high of C$45.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$37.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.54.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

