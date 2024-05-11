Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) CAO Laura Bieling Sells 3,901 Shares

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) CAO Laura Bieling sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $311,806.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,757.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Assured Guaranty Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $79.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.99 and a 200-day moving average of $77.69. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $96.60.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 57.45%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AGO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth about $41,609,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 63.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 406,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,631,000 after buying an additional 158,638 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 893,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,882,000 after acquiring an additional 67,613 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 27.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 273,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,546,000 after buying an additional 58,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 1,990.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 60,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 57,928 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Assured Guaranty

(Get Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.