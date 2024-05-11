Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 price objective on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of AWH stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $6.75.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 176.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,099.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 39.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

