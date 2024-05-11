Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.290- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.08. 317,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,135. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.72. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $161.32 and a fifty-two week high of $224.77.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $257.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.70 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

