ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $632,000. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 46.4% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 200.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in ASML by 14.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in ASML by 22.4% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $930.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $367.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $948.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $823.05. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,056.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.