Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.
Ascend Wellness Stock Performance
Shares of OTC:AAWH opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. Ascend Wellness has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.82.
Ascend Wellness Company Profile
