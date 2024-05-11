Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Ascend Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:AAWH opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. Ascend Wellness has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.82.

Get Ascend Wellness alerts:

Ascend Wellness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods in the United States. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, tinctures, and other cannabis-related products under the Common Goods, SimplyHerb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, Royale, Tunnel Vision, Miss Grass, Lowell Smokes, Edie Parker, 1906, and AiroPro brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.