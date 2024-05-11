Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) SVP Jean F. Holloway Sells 979 Shares

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 979 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $23,290.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,134.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Artivion Stock Up 0.6 %

AORT stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.53. The company had a trading volume of 118,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 6.04. Artivion, Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $25.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.28.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $93.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Artivion by 38.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artivion in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 291.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 97.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artivion in the third quarter worth about $152,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

