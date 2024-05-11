Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) SVP Jean F. Holloway Sells 979 Shares

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 979 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $23,290.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,134.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Artivion Stock Up 0.6 %
AORT stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.53. The company had a trading volume of 118,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 6.04. Artivion, Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $25.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.28.
Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $93.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artivion
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Artivion
Artivion Company Profile
Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Artivion
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.