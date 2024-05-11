ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $21.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. ARQ had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS.

ARQ Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ARQ stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.45. ARQ has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $8.26.

Get ARQ alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ARQ from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

About ARQ

(Get Free Report)

Arq, Inc produces activated carbon products in North America. The company's products include granular activated carbon, powdered and granular activated carbon, and colloidal carbon products; Arq Powder Wetcake, a fine and low-ash coal waste-derived particle; and additives for air emissions control.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.