ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ARM. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut ARM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARM currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of 91.64.

NASDAQ ARM traded up 5.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 108.84. 15,281,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,453,862. ARM has a 52 week low of 46.50 and a 52 week high of 164.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 119.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 91.48.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 865.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. ARM’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ARM will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,591,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,800,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,568,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

