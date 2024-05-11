Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Gap Up to $27.21

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.21, but opened at $29.08. Arcturus Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.19, with a volume of 28,215 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARCT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.86.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.13.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $1.37. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $33.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $299,860.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 490,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,185,813.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,047,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,564,000 after acquiring an additional 146,141 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,336,000 after buying an additional 115,087 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 8.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 940,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,024,000 after buying an additional 74,081 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 450,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after acquiring an additional 51,504 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,531,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

