Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ACGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $100.05 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $69.05 and a 1-year high of $100.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.28 and a 200-day moving average of $85.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $19,399,009.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,689 shares of company stock worth $12,838,617 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

