ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Raised to C$29.00 at TD Securities

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ARX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of ARC Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$29.50 to C$29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$29.77.

ARC Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:ARX traded down C$0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting C$25.51. 3,228,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,918. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.37. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$16.24 and a 52 week high of C$26.17. The company has a market cap of C$15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.33.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$1.00 million for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 22.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 2.0708333 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 26.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ARC Resources

In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Kristen Jon Bibby sold 8,131 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.77, for a total value of C$193,273.87. In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total transaction of C$1,917,875.36. Also, Senior Officer Kristen Jon Bibby sold 8,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.77, for a total transaction of C$193,273.87. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

