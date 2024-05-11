Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Short Interest Up 205.9% in April

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 205.9% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Arbe Robotics Price Performance

ARBEW stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. Arbe Robotics has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

