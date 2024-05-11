Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Short Interest Up 205.9% in April

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 205.9% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Arbe Robotics Price Performance
ARBEW stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. Arbe Robotics has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18.
Arbe Robotics Company Profile
