Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 191.26% from the company’s previous close.

AQST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Aquestive Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AQST traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.09. 2,032,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,627,270. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $6.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 50,000 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 984,476 shares in the company, valued at $5,906,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQST. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 314.5% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 71.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,518 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,709,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 238.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 550,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 388,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

