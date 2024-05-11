Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at B. Riley Financial

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley Financial from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. B. Riley Financial currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

AAOI traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,361,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,613. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.09. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.19 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 30.65% and a negative return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Che-Wei Lin purchased 31,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $398,399.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 220,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin acquired 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $149,134.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,421,905.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Che-Wei Lin bought 31,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $398,399.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 220,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,689.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

