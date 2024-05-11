Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decline of 89.4% from the April 15th total of 298,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences stock. AMH Equity Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) by 76.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 587,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,232 shares during the period. Applied DNA Sciences comprises about 0.9% of AMH Equity Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 4.30% of Applied DNA Sciences worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APDN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Applied DNA Sciences Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of APDN opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.87. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $37.20.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.20) by $4.40. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 80.14% and a negative return on equity of 159.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.