Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes $614,000 Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant in the 3rd quarter worth $110,849,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Kadant by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,028,000 after acquiring an additional 47,618 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 57,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,868,000 after acquiring an additional 19,047 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,000,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Kadant by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,240,000 after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday, April 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Kadant Price Performance

Shares of KAI stock opened at $287.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.53. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $186.99 and a one year high of $354.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $248.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.56 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

Insider Transactions at Kadant

In other news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $288,087.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kadant news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $2,311,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,853.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $288,087.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,798 shares of company stock worth $2,899,004 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

See Also

