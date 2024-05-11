Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,808 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 510.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG stock opened at $73.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.56. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.84 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

