Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 106.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,911 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,746,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,919,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,484,000 after buying an additional 1,106,910 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 251,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after buying an additional 19,398 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 117,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 7,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

BIP stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 99.19 and a beta of 0.99. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $37.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 522.58%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

