Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,110 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,460,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,674,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,681 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,212,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $501,562,000 after purchasing an additional 201,080 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of General Motors by 1.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,196,412 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,086,000 after acquiring an additional 237,359 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,768,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $322,077,000 after acquiring an additional 197,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of General Motors by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,772,070 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $315,093,000 after acquiring an additional 154,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $45.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day moving average is $37.22.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

