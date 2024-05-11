Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,157 FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 10.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 230,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,588,000 after acquiring an additional 20,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of FirstService by 18.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Stock Performance

FirstService stock opened at $150.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. FirstService Co. has a twelve month low of $134.77 and a twelve month high of $171.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 74.58 and a beta of 1.01.

FirstService Announces Dividend

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). FirstService had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Research analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 49.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on FirstService from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on FirstService in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FirstService from $196.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FirstService

FirstService Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.