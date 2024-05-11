Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,358 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,084,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth $6,512,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 35.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OWL stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average of $16.07.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $494.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.77 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 466.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Blue Owl Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.89.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

