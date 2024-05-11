Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,526 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 119.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $944,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 11,626 shares during the last quarter. Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 26,952 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP stock opened at $106.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $109.99.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.