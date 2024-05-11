Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. AM Squared Ltd increased its position in Travelers Companies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $218.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.57.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

