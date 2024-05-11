Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $805,000 Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Block by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 75,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 47,774 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Block during the third quarter valued at about $641,000. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 4.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Block by 12.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $71.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 92.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.57. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.78.

Insider Activity at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at $26,521,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 477,469 shares of company stock valued at $34,963,585 over the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.59.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

