Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $644,000 Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 27,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $129.89 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $131.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2191 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

