Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CODI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified Price Performance

NYSE CODI opened at $21.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average is $21.87. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 129.18 and a beta of 1.72.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Compass Diversified had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $566.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 588.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Diversified

In related news, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 7,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $187,149.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,991,471 shares in the company, valued at $199,147,457.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CODI. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Compass Diversified from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Compass Diversified from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Company Profile

(Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.