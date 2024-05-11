Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,940 Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,094,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,436,000 after purchasing an additional 68,245 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,928,000 after purchasing an additional 237,703 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 883,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,385,000 after purchasing an additional 36,554 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 12.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 618,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,676,000 after purchasing an additional 68,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 446,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,848,000 after purchasing an additional 29,440 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $56.68 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $57.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.32 and a 200-day moving average of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $263,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $263,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $30,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

