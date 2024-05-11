Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,411 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $132.00 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $204.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.93. The company has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.16, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bernstein Bank raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

