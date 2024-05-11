Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,076 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 65.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 293,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after acquiring an additional 118,891 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 561,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,065,000 after purchasing an additional 180,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $65.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.62. The stock has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JCI. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,272 shares of company stock worth $1,108,229 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

