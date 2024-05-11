Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,418,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,752 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $132,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 18.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,948,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,201 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,382,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth $73,840,000. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $54,355,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 45.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,351,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,320,000 after purchasing an additional 423,538 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO stock opened at $112.08 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.98 and a 52-week high of $117.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.93.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.27 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.463 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on APO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at $40,002,634.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,456,000 shares of company stock valued at $161,565,660 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

