ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

ANSYS stock opened at $328.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $334.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.18. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 65.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ANSYS will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 135.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

