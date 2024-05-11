Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Short Interest Update

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 173,900 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the April 15th total of 304,600 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 468,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Anghami Stock Performance
Shares of Anghami stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21. Anghami has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $3.49.
About Anghami
