Angelia K. Stanland Acquires 553 Shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Stock

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) Director Angelia K. Stanland bought 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $10,501.47. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $49,279.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:LARK opened at $19.36 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average is $19.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.44.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LARK. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LARK shares. TheStreet upgraded Landmark Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

