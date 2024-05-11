Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13), Zacks reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

Anavex Life Sciences Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 887,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,505. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher U. Missling sold 73,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $374,971.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,250,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,388,573.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.