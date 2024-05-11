Analysts Set Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) PT at $142.40

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.40.

GNRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $699,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,175,421.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Generac by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $137.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $156.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

