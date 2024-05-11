Analysts Set Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Target Price at $11.19

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.19.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETRN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.
Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $14.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.74.
Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $364.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.
Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.
