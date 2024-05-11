Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.020–0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.7 million-$72.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.5 million. Amplitude also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.070-0.090 EPS.
Shares of AMPL opened at $9.12 on Friday. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $14.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.47.
Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.56 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 32.71% and a negative return on equity of 27.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $42,074.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,429.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.
Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.
