Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMPH. StockNews.com downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.21. 595,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.18. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $67.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day moving average is $50.62.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.03). Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $178.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $589,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,160.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $655,145 over the last 90 days. 27.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.