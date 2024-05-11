American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stake Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,045,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,661 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $137,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works stock opened at $135.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.75. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.40%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AWK. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

