American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01, Zacks reports. American Vanguard had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

American Vanguard Stock Performance

NYSE:AVD traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,021. American Vanguard has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $263.23 million, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average is $10.78.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

American Vanguard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVD shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on American Vanguard from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

View Our Latest Report on AVD

About American Vanguard

(Get Free Report)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.