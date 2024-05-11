American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Plans $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

American Homes 4 Rent has raised its dividend by an average of 63.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. American Homes 4 Rent has a payout ratio of 144.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.9%.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.07. 1,499,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $423.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.28 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $1,838,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,617,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $1,838,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,476 shares of company stock valued at $331,919 and sold 60,263 shares valued at $2,212,078. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

