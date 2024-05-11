Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.300-1.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion.
Ameresco Price Performance
Shares of AMRC opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.74.
Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $298.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.38 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. Ameresco’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Ameresco Company Profile
Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.
