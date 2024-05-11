AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of AMCON Distributing from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of DIT stock opened at $160.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.55. AMCON Distributing has a 52-week low of $135.70 and a 52-week high of $249.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $601.88 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 8.11%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is 5.08%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. CM Management LLC increased its stake in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. AMCON Distributing accounts for about 1.5% of CM Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. CM Management LLC owned 1.19% of AMCON Distributing worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 11.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

