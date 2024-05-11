AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at Wedbush

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $5.85.

AMC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.91. 24,069,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,165,214. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $62.30.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 817.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Further Reading

