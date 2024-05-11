Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Posts Earnings Results

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 39.18%.

Alvopetro Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Alvopetro Energy stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.55. Alvopetro Energy has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $133.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.21.

Alvopetro Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. Alvopetro Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

