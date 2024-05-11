Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $40.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.13 million. Altus Power had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Altus Power Stock Performance

Shares of Altus Power stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $4.44. 2,442,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,082. Altus Power has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Altus Power in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anthony Savino sold 34,725 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $243,769.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,907,536 shares in the company, valued at $27,430,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anthony Savino sold 34,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $243,769.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,907,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,430,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $59,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,894,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,856,202.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 43,673 shares of company stock valued at $307,748 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Power

(Get Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.