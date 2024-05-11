Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALS. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Laurentian raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$23.50 to C$23.75 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$24.72.

Altius Minerals Trading Down 1.7 %

Altius Minerals stock traded down C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$21.90. 49,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,590. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of C$16.11 and a 12 month high of C$22.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of C$16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.85 million. Analysts forecast that Altius Minerals will post 0.3739763 EPS for the current year.

Altius Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

