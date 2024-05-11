AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,128,030 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 210% from the previous session’s volume of 685,938 shares.The stock last traded at $16.74 and had previously closed at $15.17.

AltC Acquisition Trading Down 53.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AltC Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AltC Acquisition by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 267,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 176,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in AltC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $2,588,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in AltC Acquisition by 40.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 492,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 142,188 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,478,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its holdings in shares of AltC Acquisition by 80.8% during the third quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 1,084,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,226,000 after acquiring an additional 484,669 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AltC Acquisition Company Profile

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

